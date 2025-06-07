Hatcher, Ortiz Blast Off, Frisco Explodes in 12-7 Victory

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders prevailed over the Springfield Cardinals 12-7 on Saturday night from Riders Field, snapping a four-game losing streak in front of 10,142 fans.

Springfield (31-25) struck first in the top of the third when R.J. Yeager clipped an RBI double, Carlos Linarez rolled an RBI groundout and Darlin Moquete roped an RBI single to put the Cardinals up 3-0.

Frisco (32-23) then answered in the bottom of the third when Jax Biggers smashed a two-run single, advancing to third on a missed catch error by catcher Carlos Linarez to cut the deficit to 3-2. Tucker Mitchell then shot an RBI single to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sebastian Walcott plopped a lights-aided RBI double into shallow left to capture a 4-3 lead. Josh Hatcher then drilled a three-run homer to lift the Riders in front 7-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mitchell laced an RBI single to expand Frisco's ledger to 8-3. Next half inning, Springfield stepped closer when JJ Wetherholt hit an RBI single, trimming the lead to 8-4.

Frisco exploded for its second four-run frame of the night. Cam Cauley drilled an RBI double and Abimelec Ortiz cranked a three-run blast, stretching the Riders lead to 12-4.

The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the ninth, when Moquete homered, Jeremy Rivas lifted an RBI double and Joshua Baez roped an RBI single to shave the deficit to 12-7.

Riders reliever Gerardo Carillo then induced a groundout to second before first baseman Frainyer Chavez threw out Rivas at third to end the game.

Frisco reliever Larson Kindreich (2-1) secured the victory, tossing 2.1 innings while allowing one run. Springfield starter Pete Hansen (3-2) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs across five frames.

RoughRiders starter Mitch Bratt picked up the no decision, allowing three runs while whiffing six over four innings.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco regained first place in the Texas League South with the victory and Midland's 5-2 loss at San Antonio. The Riders lead the RockHounds by a half game with 13 games left in the first half.

-Frisco's 12 runs are tied for its second-most in a game this season. The Riders have now scored 12-plus runs five times, last doing so on May 14th versus Corpus Christi.

-Ortiz tied Luis Mieses for the team lead in home runs (9). Ortiz now ranks third in the Texas League with 34 RBI's.

-Cauley leads the Texas League with a .458 (11-for-24) batting average over his last seven games. He also ranks second with a .581 on-base percentage and third with a 1.206 OPS during that timeframe.

Frisco and Springfield close their series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 8th from Riders Field. RoughRiders RHP Trey Supak (3-2, 5.45) versus Cardinals RHP Max Rajcic (2-3, 4.40). Promotions include the second Bluey Night of the weekend, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's and Lemon Chill Sunday.

