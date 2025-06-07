Wichita Falls to Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, AR - Connor Prielipp lasted four and two-thirds innings in a 6-4 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals scored five in the bottom of the sixth in their second win of the week.

After standing on second after an infield hit and a throwing error, Jordan Groshans came in to score on an RBI single to right by Gavin Cross in the bottom of the fourth.

Prielipp threw his longest start of the season, going four and two-thirds innings with six hits, an unearned run, and five strikeouts to his name.

Kala'i Rosario poked a two-run single to left, where Ricardo Olivar and Kyler Fedko scored in the top of the sixth. Rosario later slid in on a wild pitch to give Wichita a 3-1 lead.

Northwest Arkansas put up five runs on a Spencer Nivens RBI single and a grand slam from Cross in the home half of the sixth to make the score 6-3 Naturals after six. Michael Martinez would hold the Naturals hitless over the final two and one-third innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

Rubel Cespedes lined an opposite-field RBI double to left to put the Wind Surge within two in the top of the eighth inning. The next four Wichita hitters were retired to end the game in a 6-4 defeat.

Jacob Wosinski takes the loss in his 2025 season debut with the Wind Surge. The righthander gave up five earned runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts over an inning of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Connor Prielipp records his longest start of the season (4.2 IP).

Aaron Sabato is up to a 25 game on base streak.

Kala'i Rosario records his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

Jacob Wosinski picked off a runner at first to end the fifth inning.

The top four men in the Wichita lineup all scored.

The Wind Surge finish the series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on June 8 at 2:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 10.







