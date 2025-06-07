Travs Come Up Short In Corpus Christi
June 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Corpus Christi, TX - A four run bottom of the eighth inning broke a deadlock and pushed the Corpus Christi Hooks over the Arkansas Travelers, 8-4. The Travs made five errors on the night with three coming in the fateful eighth inning. Arkansas led early thanks to an Axel Sanchez homer but then rallied from two runs down to tie. Victor Labrada, Bill Knight, Caleb Cali and Sanchez all posted two-hit games. Nick Davila got tagged with the loss in relief while Alimber Santa worked 2.1 scoreless innings and earned the win.
Moments That Mattered
* Cali roped a tying two-run single with the bases loaded and two out in the seventh inning.
* The first batter in the bottom of the eighth reached on an error. Then after a single, an error on a bunt attempt brought in the go-ahead run and got the Hooks rolling in their big inning.
Notable Travs Performances
* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, 2 BB, run, 2B, SB
* SS Axel Sanchez: 2-4, run, HR, RBI
News and Notes
* Labrada reached base four times and has been on in 25 out of 40 plate appearances over the past eight games.
* Nick Fraze made his first start since returning from Triple-A Tacoma and worked four innings while giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits.
Up Next
The series wraps up on Sunday night with righty Michael Morales (0-3, 5.40) making the start for Arkansas against righty Alex Santos II (0-3, 4.74). First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
