Early Offense Supports Lizarraga as Missions Defeat RockHounds

June 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - On Anime Night featuring My Hero Academia, the San Antonio Missions (31-25) went Plus Ultra with a 5-2 victory over the Midland RockHounds (32-24). Victor Lizarraga continued his recent success with five innings of one-run ball, and the Missions smacked 13 hits to pull within 1.5 games of first place.

Henry Bolte initiated the scoring for Midland with a 109 mph RBI double down the left field line in the first. The RockHounds threatened for more with runners at the corners, but Lizarraga kept it at just 1-0.

San Antonio placed the first two runners on in the second when Romeo Sanabria and Marcos Castañon knocked consecutive singles. Midland starter Aaron Brooks strung together the next three outs, however, without allowing a run to cross.

A Euribiel Angeles double, Bolte walk and then a balk gave Midland two runners in scoring position with only one out in the third. That didn't phase Lizarraga, who used a strikeout and groundout to leave the trouble behind and keep the Midland advantage at 1-0.

The Missions' offense backed up Lizarraga with an outburst in the third. Kai Murphy served as the catalyst with a walk before five hits led to four runs for the home team. Brandon Valenzuela doubled home Murphy ahead of run-scoring singles by Sanabria, Castañon and Anthony Vilar. The flurry gave San Antonio a 4-1 lead after three full innings.

Murphy again started a rally in the fourth, this time with a single. He advanced to second on an error, easing his ability to score when Valenzuela laced a single to right. After four, San Antonio led 5-1.

Lizarraga made swift work of the RockHounds with a 1-2-3 fifth inning. This spelled the end of his night and marked his second straight game going at least five frames.

Stephen Jones answered the first call from the bullpen and retired all five men he faced. Josè Geraldo took care of the last out in the seventh after Jones left, but Geraldo did give up a run in the eighth when Bolte doubled and scored on a Junior Perez groundout.

Eduarniel Nùñez entered to finish the eighth and then sealed the deal in the ninth as he continued his marvelous stretch with a Saturday night save. That's now 7.1 consecutive scoreless innings for him with 15 punchouts since May 21.

