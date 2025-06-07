Cross Drives in Career-High Five RBI in Naturals' 6-4 Win Over Wind Surge Saturday

SPRINGDALE, AR - Kansas City Royals' number-six prospect Gavin Cross posted a career-best five-RBI game that featured a grand slam in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (28-28) 6-4 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge (29-27). The two teams are set to conclude their series Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch.

Naturals' starting pitcher Ben Kudrna kicked off his day for the Naturals by tossing four scoreless innings. His offense brought in the first run of the game in the home half of the fourth. Jordan Groshans hit a one-out single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Cross plated him on a single which gave Northwest Arkansas a 1-0 lead.

Kudrna threw a scoreless fifth but allowed his first runs in the top of the sixth inning. Wichita scored three runs and the Naturals' starter was pulled after going 5.1 innings striking out six with the Surge up 3-1.

The bottom of the sixth provided Northwest Arkansas with fireworks. Dustin Dickerson led off with a walk, and Carter Jensen followed with a single. Groshans reached first on a fielder's choice that loaded the bases, and Spencer Nivens hit a single that scored Dickerson. Cross came to the plate, and he crushed a grand slam over the right-field wall for his sixth home run of the season, which gave the Naturals a 6-3 lead.

The Surge got a run back in the top of the eighth, but that was where the score held. The Naturals picked up a 6-4 win over the Wind Surge on Star Wars Night in the penultimate game of the series.

