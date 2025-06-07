Hooks Break Through in Eighth for Series Lead

June 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks pounced for four runs on three Arkansas errors and a clutch swing by Luis Baez in the eighth inning Friday night, forging an 8-4 win over Arkansas before 5,027 fans at Whataburger Field.

Ethan Pecko made his second start for the Hooks, striking out five against three hits and one run over three sharp innings. The marker came on a lead-off homer by Axel Sanchez in the third, a fly ball that just cleared the 325-foot porch in left.

Corpus Christi answered with a three-spot in the home half. Edwin Díaz provided the big hit, a two-run double to left-center, capitalizing on knocks by Reylin Perez and Bryan Lavastida.

Díaz, who doubled again in the fifth, is 6-for-18 with four runs scored, four extra-base hits, five RBIs, four walks, and two steals in the series.

Anderson Bido pitched a perfect fourth, employing a strikeout to finish the frame.

Luis Angel Rodriguez kept the Travs at bay in the fifth as center fielder Logan Cerny erased the front end of back-to-back singles with an assist at third.

The clubs traded runs in the sixth, with Lavastida cashing in a lead-off Luis Encarnacion double by depositing a base hit into right center following consecutive strikeouts.

Arkansas plated a game-tying pair in the seventh thanks to the two-out, run-producing hit by Caleb Cali.

Alimber Santa dispatched seven of the next nine for his second win of the season. Santa, who picked up his first career Double-A save on Tuesday, owns a 0.90 ERA in 18 outings on the year.

The Hooks earned the victory thanks to three errors and a two-run single by Baez in the eighth. A Logan Cerny single and Perez sac bunt rendered the rally. Perez, scoring twice in the 8-4 triumph, is hitting .294 in six games with the Hooks.







Texas League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.