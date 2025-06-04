Bats Break out in Series Opening Triumph

June 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Seven Hooks drove in runs Tuesday night as Corpus Christi cruised to a 10-5 win over Arkansas before 3,248 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, scoring double digit runs for the second time this season, have won five of their last seven home games.

Corpus Christi slayed a 20-inning scoring drought by plating four runs in the first. Trevor Austin cashed in walks by Luis Baez and Edwin Díaz with an RBI single into left. John Garcia was next and lined a base hit into left, chasing in Diaz. Rowdey Jordan kept the line moving with a double down the left-field line, plating Austin from second. Garcia capped the inning by scampering home on a wild pitch.

The Hooks then went ahead, 5-1, in the third on another double by Jordan and a two-out single from Luis Encarnacion.

Corpus Christi expanded on a 5-2 surplus by scoring four times in the fifth. Austin Deming provided the big hit by lacing a two-run double into left-center.

Following a 30-pitch first inning, Alex Santos II righted the ship by keeping Arkansas at bay in the second, third, and fourth.

Tyler Guilfoil worked 1 1/3 innings to pick up his third win of the year. The blemish against Guilfoil was a two-run home run by Hogan Windish.

Alimber Santa, the Astros Upper Level MiLB Pitcher of the Month for May, opened June by holding Arkansas to an unearned run over 3 1/3 innings for his first Double-A save. Santa, who retired 10 of 12 Travs while permitting only an infield single, boasts a 0.96 ERA in 17 appearances.

Díaz accounted for Corpus Christi's 10th run by clubbing a long home run to left field, his fourth home run in 13 games as a Hook.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.