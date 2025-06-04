Travs Post Complete Effort in Road W

June 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - Reid VanScoter twirled a stellar six innings and Ben Ramirez popped three doubles in a 4-1 win for the Arkansas Travelers over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night. Ramirez participated in all of the Travs' scoring rallies as he crossed home plate twice and drove in two runs as well. VanScoter earned his second win of the season with his longest outing of the year including six strikeouts. Taylor Floyd, Jimmy Kingsbury and Brandyn Garcia each worked one inning to close out the game. In addition to Ramirez, Victor Labrada and Yoyner Fajardo both had multi-hit games with two hits each including a double.

Moments That Mattered

* Ramirez broke roped a go-ahead double to left-center in the fourth inning, plating a pair of runs, and putting the Travs on top for good.

* Corpus Christi brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth inning but Garcia recorded a pair of strikeouts to slam the door.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Ramirez: 3-3, BB, 2 runs, 3 2B, 2 RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 6 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas hit five doubles in the game, all by left-handed batters.

* Labrada has reached base 16 times in the last five games.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (2-3, 2.70) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Trey Dombrowski (1-3, 3.32). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







