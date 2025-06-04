Roby Wins Third-Straight, Beats Former Club

June 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, TX - Tekoah Roby allowed one run over a season-high 6.2 innings to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night at Riders Field. The right-hander retired 19 of the final 21 batters he faced and struck out eight while allowing four hits and one walk.

Joshua Baez blasted a two-run home run in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie which ultimately proved to be the game-winning hit. It was his first Double-A home run.

DECISIONS:

W: Tekoah Roby (4-2)

L: Kohl Drake (2-3)

S: Jack Ralston (3)

NOTES:

- Leonardo Bernal went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. He leads the Cardinals with 33 RBI.

- Jeremy Rivas and Ramon Mendoza hit back-to-back triples in the sixth inning to record the first multi-triple game for Springfield this season.

- Andrew Marrero (1.1 IP) and Jack Ralston (1.0 IP) combined to record the final seven outs of the game in order.

- At 29-24 the Cardinals tied their season-high at five games above .500.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (29-24) at Frisco (31-21)

- Thursday, June 5, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 3.94) vs. RHP Josh Stephan (4-1, 5.25)

- Cardinals broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







