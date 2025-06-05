Wetherholt Hits Go-Ahead Homer in Win over Frisco

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - JJ Wetherholt blasted a two-run go-ahead homer in the third and RJ Yeager added a two-run shot in the next inning to help the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night at Riders Field. The win was the fourth-straight for Springfield and improved their record to a season-high six games above .500 at 30-24.

DECISIONS:

W: Austin Love (2-0)

L: Josh Stephans (4-2)

NOTES:

- Wetherholt's home run was his fourth of the season. He went 2-for-4 and reached base three times in the game.

- The Yeager homer was his first since April 16 and also his fourth of the season.

- Trey Paige recorded his first Double-A hit with a RBI-triple in the fourth inning.

- Brycen Mautz allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts over four innings pitched in his ninth start of the season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (30-24) at Frisco (31-22)

- Friday, June 6, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- LHP Ixan Henderson (3-3, 2.27) vs. RHP Ben Anderson (0-0, 4.20)

- Cardinals broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.