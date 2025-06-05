Jensen Drives in Career-High Six RBI in Naturals 10-8 Loss Thursday

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Kansas City Royals' number three prospect Carter Jensen stayed red-hot for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (27-27). The catcher posted a three-for-four game with a career-high six RBI in front of a sellout crowd, but the Wichita Wind Surge (28-26) took the third game of the series 10-8. The two teams continue their series Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Wind Surge scored first in the opening frame. A two-out walk followed by an RBI single put Wichita on the board with a 1-0 lead. Rudy Martin and the Naturals had an answer in the home half of the inning. Martin singled and stole second base and then scored on Jensen's sacrifice fly from second, to tie the game 1-1.

Wichita took the lead back in the fourth with a two-run home run. Jensen led off the bottom half of the inning with a triple and scored on Jordan Groshans' RBI single. The run cut into the deficit and left the Surge on top 3-2.

Northwest Arkansas took their lone lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Ruta hit a leadoff single and was followed by Kyle Hayes' hit by pitch. Jensen scored them both on a two RBI single and gave the Naturals a 4-3 lead.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Naturals' relief arm Oscar Rayo allowed a pair of two-out runs in the top of the seventh inning. Two more runs scored in the eighth on Rayo, and the rally gave the Wind Surge a 7-4 lead.

Cruz Noriega couldn't stop the bleeding, and the Surge added three more runs on two homers in the ninth. The Naturals battled back in their final stint at the dish when they loaded the bases and walked in a run. Jensen cleared the bases with a three-run double, giving him six total RBI on the day which is tied for the second-most in a single game in season history. The score held at 10-8 and the Wichita Wind Surge secured the win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.