Nats Out-Hit Cards in 5-4 Loss Sunday

June 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Carter Jensen had another multi-hit game, extending his hit streak to six, in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-25) 5-4 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (27-24) at Hammons Field in Springfield, MO. NWA has the day off on Monday and welcomes in the Wichita Wind Surge to start a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT.

Springfield got on the board in the first inning against NWA starter Ben Kudrna. Noah Mendlinger led off the game with a single and scored when Leonardo Bernal hit a two-run homer to give the Cards the lead. Bernal stroked another two-run shot against Kudrna in the third to extend Springfield's lead to 4-0.

NWA got their first run across in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Rudy Martin singled to left and Sam Ruta singled, bringing Martin around to make it a 4-1 game. The Naturals waited until the sixth to tie it up.

Javier Vaz led off the frame with a walk and Dustin Dickerson singled to left. Jensen knocked in Vaz with a single to center to make it a two-run game. Brett Squires brought in Dickerson with a single and moved Jensen to third, with Jensen tying the game when he scored on a wild pitch later in the frame.

The Cardinals plated another run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh to take the lead back in a 5-4 game. The Naturals went down in order from innings seven through nine and the Cardinals went on to win by the same tally, 5-4.

The Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch to open a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







