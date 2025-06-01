Drillers Shut out in Series Finale

Wichita, KS - For the second time in their six-game series in Wichita, the Tulsa Drillers were unable to overcome a big first inning by the Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon. Six walks in the first helped Wichita score four runs that led to an eventual 6-0 shutout loss in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Equity Bank Park.

The loss gave Tulsa a 3-3 series split against the Wind Surge. The Drillers still hold a 7-5 lead in the Coors Light Propeller Series, with 12 games remaining between the two teams this season.

Jacob Meador made his tenth start of 2025 in the finale, and he did not have his best stuff as he struggled to find the strike zone. Meador issued six walks in the first inning and relinquished one hit as Wichita took an early 4-0 lead.

The game became a bullpen game for the Drillers as Kelvin Bautista entered in relief of Meador. Bautista recorded the next six outs, with four coming on strikeouts.

The Wind Surge added a fifth run in the fourth inning when a double by Andrew Cossetti allowed Noah Cardenas to score from first base.

A bases-loaded walk was responsible for Wichita's sixth and final run in the eighth inning.

The Drillers offense out-hit Wichita 6-4, but drew just one walk. Tulsa had only two at-bats with a runner in scoring position and stranded four on base. It was the fourth shutout loss suffered by the Drillers this season.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa used six pitchers in the game. Bautista, Jeisson Cabrera, and Ronan Kopp did not allow a run in their outings. Meador was charged with the loss, dropping his record to 0-6.

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell finished 2-4 to increase his on-base streak to 17 straight games.

*Tulsa pitchers walked 13 Wichita hitters, which matched a season high.

*Damon Keith earned two of the Drillers six hits to record his 14th multi-hit game of the season.

*The Drillers committed four errors in the loss.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Start time for the series opener is set for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers have not been announced.

