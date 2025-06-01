Late Innings Doom Soddies in Sunday Defeat

AMARILLO, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-30) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (31-19), 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. The Soddies drop their fourth straight in the series finale despite a quality start from the Amarillo righty.

Jose Cabrera worked quickly through the first inning this afternoon, setting down the Frisco one, two, and three hitters in order to set the table for the Soddies in the home half. It would be LuJames Groover who capitalized with Tommy Troy in scoring position to give Amarillo their first run of the game on an RBI single through the right side of the infield.

Frisco equalized in the top of the second when Josh Hatcher came through with a two-out single to right, bringing in the runner from second to even the score at one apiece.

The Amarillo starter settled in as Cabrera struck out six batters over six innings of work to bring his afternoon to a close.

In the bottom of the sixth, Troy smacked his second double of the day to set the table for Groover to drive him in on a bloop double just beyond the drawn-in infield, putting Amarillo back in the lead, 2-1.

With two away and the bags chucked in the top of the eighth, Hatcher ripped a bases-clearing double to put Frisco in front by a 4-2 score. An inning later, a sacrifice fly from Sebastian Walcott and an RBI single off the bat of Abimelec Ortiz extended the RoughRider advantage to four. The Sod Poodles had traffic on the basepaths in their final turn at bat, but Frisco held on for the 6-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Sod Poodles hit the road to Tulsa to take on the Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night after the off day Monday. Neither side has announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

TOMMY TWO BAGS: Collecting two doubles this afternoon was Tommy Troy, going 2-for-5 at the dish while scoring Amarillo's only runs...he has picked up two hits in four straight games, the longest such streak among Sod Poodles and tied for the second longest in the TL this season.







