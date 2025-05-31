Early Frisco Long Balls Sinks Soddies

May 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-29) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (30-19), 11-6, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. The visitors rode a five-run sixth inning to tab the Sod Poodles with the series defeat.

The RoughRiders began play with a first-inning home run for the third time in the series as Luis Mieses launched a three-run shot in the opening frame to give Frisco the lead. A Frainyer Chavez solo blast extended the RoughRiders advantage to four in the second.

Two scoreless frames followed before Abimelec Ortiz collected Frisco's third home run of the game in the fifth. In the bottom half, Tommy Troy was credited with the RBI on a groundout that brought home Kevin Graham to put the Sod Poodles on the board.

A five-run Frisco sixth inning began with a Cameron Cauley triple that yielded a run on a throwing error. A second Amarillo error allowed two more runs to score and Keyber Rodriguez contributed a two-RBI single to cap the frame.

The Amarillo sticks rallied in the eighth with four consecutive base hits that resulted in two RBI knocks off the bats of Caleb Roberts and Jose Fernandez. Gavin Conticello cashed in another run with a groundout and Drake Osborn later singled to bring the inning run total to four.

Both sides traded blows in the ninth, but Frisco prevailed, besting Amarillo by an 11-6 score.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (2-2, 5.48) to the mound, while Frisco will counter with RHP Trey Supak (3-2, 5.87).

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Collecting three hits in the contest tonight was Jose Fernandez, going 3-for-5 with a run, three doubles, and an RBI...joins Caleb Roberts as the only Sod Poodles this year with three two-baggers in a game and is one-of-four players in Double-A baseball to do so this season.







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.