Sod Poodles Bested in Pitcher's Duel

May 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-27) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (28-19), 3-1, on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. Despite a quality start from the Amarillo lefty, the Sod Poodles drop the low-scoring pitcher's duel.

Frisco cracked the scoreboard first this evening, earning a run on a groundout in the second inning and another on a double off the bat of Cameron Cauley in the third to take a two-run lead.

The scoring would halt through the middle innings as both pitchers kept opposing bats at bay. Avery Short finished off his sixth and final inning of work with a trio of groundouts to earn the quality start for Amarillo, allowing five hits and two walks on the evening while striking out a pair.

In the top of the eighth, Luis Mieses delivered a solo shot for Frisco to extend their advantage to three.

Amarillo responded immediately as Jack Hurley slugged a line drive home run to right field. The blast exited Hurley's bat at 111 MPH to cut the deficit to two.

The Sod Poodles put the tying run on second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Frisco held strong in the final frame, tabbing Amarillo with the 3-1 defeat.

The homestand continues on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Amarillo will send LHP Spencer Giesting (3-1, 3.38) to the hill, while Frisco will counter with RHP Ben Anderson (2-3, 4.54).

POSTGAME NOTES

DURKES OF HAZZARD: Making his Double-A in relief tonight was Hayden Durke, recording two strikeouts in his only inning of work ...among pitchers in Sod Poodles history who tossed only one inning in their Amarillo debut, is one-of-four to strike out two batters without allowing a hit.

JACK OF ALL TRADES: Checking in with his fourth homer of the year in the eighth inning tonight was Jack Hurley ...his first home run at HODGETOWN this season...all four of his home runs this year have come in his most recent 12 games.







