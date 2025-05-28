Amarillo Drops Series Opener to Frisco

May 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (20-26) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (27-18), 7-5, on Tuesday evening at HODGETOWN. Following two weeks on the road, Amarillo dropped the series opener at home playing as the Pointy Boots de Amarillo.

Both offenses went straight to work, scoring nine combined over the first three frames. Amarillo broke the ice on LuJames Groover 's RBI single in the bottom of the first for the early 1-0 lead.

Frisco responded immediately with a four-spot in the second inning, using three doubles in the frame to take the lead at 4-1.

The Pointy Boots loaded the bases in the bottom half and tallied another run on Tommy Troy 's bases loaded walk to cut the deficit to two.

Luis Mieses got the run right back for the Riders as he deposited a solo shot onto the right field berm for his team-leading sixth homer of the season and a 5-2 advantage in the third.

The scoring frenzy pressed on in favor of Amarillo. With a runner on, Ivan Melendez unloaded on a fastball and sent it 445 feet away at 111 MPH off the bat for his eighth longball of the season to pull within one run of the RoughRiders lead.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Frisco notched back-to-back doubles to grow their lead to 6-4 after five.

The RoughRiders made it 7-4 in the seventh on a deep Abimelec Ortiz solo homer where the score stayed until the ninth inning.

A leadoff triple from Gavin Conticello started a promising bottom of the ninth with the outfielder scoring on Groover's sacrifice fly to make it 7-5. With two outs, Manuel Pena doubled to bring up Melendez as the tying run. Frisco sat down the designated hitter to end the ballgame.

The homestand continues on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Amarillo will send RHP Dylan Ray (5-3, 4.15) to the mound, while Frisco will counter with LHP Kohl Drake (2-2, 2.48).

POSTGAME NOTES

A BIG TEXAN BARREL: A two-run blast exited HODGETOWN very quickly off the bat of Ivan Melendez tonight...the designated hitter tallied his eighth home run of the season, good for the team lead and fifth best in the Texas League...posted a 2-for-4 ledger, good for his fourth multi-hit performance of the season.

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: Boosting his RBI total to 23 tonight was LuJames Groover ...the third baseman went 2-for-2 with a walk, hit-by-pitch, a run scored and a sacrifice fly...is his seventh multi-RBI effort, tied for the team lead (Kristian Robinson)...tonight's multi-hit outing is his 14th of the season and leads the Sod Poodles.

EXTRA EXTRA: As a team, the Sod Poodles hit four extra-base hits tonight, pushing their season total to 130...this mark leads the Texas League and is second in Double-A (Erie, 141).







Texas League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.