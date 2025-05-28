Wichita Open Series with Rout of Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - Kyler Fedko went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in an 11-0 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. Wichita scores double-digit runs for the sixth time in 2025 as a part of their fourth shutout of the season.

Aaron Rozek, Pierson Ohl, and Jaylen Nowlin combined for a shutout against the Drillers. Rozek earned the win to improve to 3-1 with the Wind Surge this season. Wichita's manager Brian Dinkelman followed with Ohl, who struck out six, and Nowlin, who threw a scoreless ninth, out of the bullpen.

Fedko laced a two-run homer, his team-leading ninth long ball, to the Tulsa bullpen in right-center in the top of the second. The Wind Surge center fielder proceeded to tie for the Texas League lead by leaving the yard on a solo shot toward the left field corner two innings later, 3-0 Wichita.

The Wind Surge lineup put up a six-spot in the home half of the fifth on four hits. The latter, a three-run blast to left by Aaron Sabato, anchored the frame. Sabato now ties for the Wichita career home run franchise record.

Rubel Cespedes singled to left to bring another one home, and a double play pushed the lead to 11-0 Wind Surge in the bottom of the sixth. Ohl and Nowlin continued to keep Tulsa scoreless throughout the rest of the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kyler Fedko ties for the Texas League home run lead (10).

Aaron Sabato ties for the Wichita Wind Surge franchise home run lead (32) with Andrew Bechtold, Alex Isola, and Yunior Severino.

Wichita has won four straight home games, scoring double-digits in all of those contests.

Gabby Gonzalez, Rubel Cespedes, and Kyler Fedko combine to go 8-for-13 with two home runs and seven RBI as the three, four, and five hitters in the Wind Surge lineup.

Seven different Wichita hitters scored.

