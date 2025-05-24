Wichita Loses Third in a Row Against San Antonio

May 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Christian MacLeod threw four innings of one-hit baseball as the Wichita Wind Surge fell 5-2 to the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. After bringing home a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, a San Antonio five-run bottom half of the frame handed the Wind Surge their third consecutive loss.

Only three total hits took place over the first four and a half innings in yet another pitcher's duel this week. The Wichita Wind Surge starting pitcher MacLeod finished his night by giving up just one of those hits in four frames alongside three walks and a tied season-high of five strikeouts.

Rubel Cespedes broke the scoreless game open by yanking a double out to the right field wall in the top of the sixth. The Wichita third baseman scored two batters later on a Ricardo Olivar infield groundout to make it a 2-0 Wind Surge lead.

San Antonio responded in the home half of the sixth by putting up a five-spot in the inning over four hits and two errors. All nine men in the Missions lineup came to the plate, and their squad entered the seventh with a 5-2 advantage in front of their home faithful.

Jarret Whorff escaped a bases-loaded jam by striking out the side after the stretch in the bottom of the seventh. Joel Cesar also threw a routine eighth inning.

The Wichita offense worked a hit in each of the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings, but none of those three batters made it past second base, and the game ended in a 5-2 loss by the Wind Surge.

John Klein took the loss and now has a 3-4 record on the season. Over an inning and two-thirds out of the bullpen, he gave up five runs (only one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Christian MacLeod ties his season-high for strikeouts in a game (5).

Kala'i Rosario records his team-leading 10th two-hit game.

Tanner Schobel is up to a 13 game hitting streak after a leadoff double in the top of the sixth.

Wind Surge arms struck out 12 Missions throughout the night, their most in the series this week after amounting 11 K's on Tuesday.

Wichita remains a game back of first place in the Texas League North Division behind the Arkansas Travelers.

