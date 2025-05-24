Five-Run Rally Boosts Naturals Past Travs Saturday

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (22-22) entered the bottom of the eighth inning trailing 5-3 against the Arkansas Travelers (24-20), but Gavin Cross's single brought in the go-ahead run to help the Nats get their second-straight win by a final score of 8-6 on Peanuts Night. The two teams will finish their series Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Naturals picked up a trio of runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Pineda hit a leadoff single followed by Javier Vaz and Carter Jensen doing the same. With the bases loaded, Jordan Groshans hit a sac fly to right field that got Northwest Arkansas on the board. Brett Squires ripped a single that scored Vaz, and Jensen scored on a passed ball, promptly giving NWA a 3-0 lead.

The Travelers got a run in the top of the third. Axel Sanchez reached on a single and scored on Ryan Ramsey's lone wild pitch of the game. Northwest Arkansas held a 3-1 lead through one third of the penultimate game of the series. However, Arkansas added three runs in the top of the fourth inning and another in the visiting half of the fifth to go up 5-3.

The score held there until the bottom of the eighth inning, when the Naturals answered in a big way. Pineda led off the frame with a single and Vaz followed with a base knock of his own. Jensen loaded the bases when he reached on a walk, and Groshans singled which drove in two runs. Cross hit an RBI single that scored Jensen and Spencer Nivens hit a two-RBI single to score Groshans and Cross. After the massive half inning, Northwest Arkansas led 8-5.

Arkansas nabbed one run in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals picked up their second-straight win over the Arkansas Travelers by a final score of 8-6.

