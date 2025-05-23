Mozzicato Makes Double-A Debut, Squires Homers in Naturals 7-5 Loss

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Frank Mozzicato made his first AA start and Brett Squires had two extra base hits, which included a homerun and four RBI in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (20-21) 7-5 loss against the Arkansas Travelers (23-18). The two teams are set to continue their series Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Naturals started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Jordan Groshans ledoff with a single, and in the next at-bat Brett Squires belted his fourth home run of the season. The two-run homer put NWA up 2-0 early.

Northwest Arkansas added to their lead in the next inning. Rudy Martin hit a leadoff base knock, which was followed by Javier Vaz's bunt for a single. The two successfully pulled off a double steal and were plated on Carter Jensen's two-RBI single. Jensen stole second base, and was driven in by Squires' double, which left the Naturals up 5-0 through the first third of the contest.

The Travelers answered in the fourth inning. After Mozzicato fired three hitless innings, Arkansas was able to score five runs in a potent frame that tied the game. The visitors added another run in the fifth inning, which gave them their first lead of the game at 6-5.

Brandon Johnson threw scoreless 1.1 innings and was replaced by Caden Monke. Monke left the top of the seventh scoreless but allowed a solo home run to lead off the eighth. The score held there, and the Arkansas Travelers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-5.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.