Soddies Snap Hooks Heater

May 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Amarillo managed markers in six of the first seven innings Thursday night, building a 10-3 win over the Hooks before 3,415 fans Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, bidding for back-to-back series triumphs, stumbled for the first time in four contests.

Hooks starter Alex Santos II struck out the first two but walked the next four, prompting his exit at 34 pitches.

Anderson Bido matched his season-high by recording 10 outs.

Logan Cerny and Rowdey Jordan both made their pro pitching debuts. Cerny, topping out at 89 MPH, induced a broken bat ground out and a strikeout as part of a scoreless eighth inning. He punctuated the performance by lining a base hit in the home half.

Jordan handled the ninth by dispatching three of four Sod Poodles.

Edwin Díaz homered for the second time in as many games, lifting a no-doubt blast over the berm in left to start the fourth. Díaz is 4-for-11 with six runs scored, two homers, and three RBIs in three games as a Hook.

Continuing the rally, Ryan Wrobleski worked a walk, stole second, and later scored on a Jordan sac fly.

It marked the second Hooks sac fly with Colin Barber doing the honors in the third. Trevor Auston, 2-for-4 in his Double-A debut, doubled in his first Corpus Christi at-bat and Austin Deming singled to stage the threat.







