Hooks Take Batting Practice from USS Lexington Flight Deck Saturday at 11 AM

May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Watch the Hooks take batting practice off the flight deck of the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday, May 24, beginning at 11 AM. Lady Lex price of admission applies.

Fans who present a Hooks ticket stub from May 23-25 will receive a $3 discount at The LEX. Likewise, those who visit the Lexington Museum May 23-25 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box Office for a $3 discount to any Memorial Day Weekend game.

This weekend, for a seventh consecutive season, the Hooks are defending Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts in honor of the USS Lexington CV-16. Commissioned by the United States Navy in 1943, Lady Lex served the Fifth Fleet during World War II. The famed Essex Class carrier was engaged in nearly every operation in the Pacific Theater and toiled for 21 months in combat. The Japanese reported the Lexington sunk no less than four times, earning her the nickname "The Blue Ghost."

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, begins Friday, May 23 with a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie giveaway from Flint Hills Resources. Following the game, we light the South Texas sky with Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Saturday, May 24 boasts a Hooks Inaugural Game Jersey giveaway, presented by CITGO.

For the 6:35 PM start on Sunday the 25th, the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under take home a Kids Ice Cream Hooks Jersey from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy. And top off the holiday with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks. Please note, H-E-B Kids Day and Dollar Day offers are not available May 25.

This is the sixth year the Double-A Astros will take BP from the flight deck of the USS Lexington. Local military members headlined the event in 2021.







