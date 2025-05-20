Cards Crush Three Homers to Take Opener in Tulsa
May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals hit three home runs and tied a season-high with 16 hits to take the series-opener against the Tulsa Drillers, 7-4, on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Catcher Leonardo Bernal's three-run blast in the seventh was the final home run of the night for the club. Jeremy Rivas and Dakota Harris each hit solo shots earlier in the contest.
DECISIONS:
W: Pete Hansen (2-1)
L: Jared Karros (1-3)
S: Osvaldo Berrios (1)
NOTES:
- Hansen allowed two runs on three hits over six innings to deliver his second-straight quality start. He struck out four and walked three.
- Nathan Church totaled three hits out of the leadoff spot for the second-straight game.
- The Cardinals reached the .500-mark at 20-20 for the first time since the club was 9-9.
ON DECK:
- Springfield (20-20) at Tulsa (18-22), Wednesday, May 21, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- RHP Max Rajcic (1-3, 4.65) vs. RHP Jacob Meador (0-3, 6.45)
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
