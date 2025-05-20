Cards Crush Three Homers to Take Opener in Tulsa

May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals hit three home runs and tied a season-high with 16 hits to take the series-opener against the Tulsa Drillers, 7-4, on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Catcher Leonardo Bernal's three-run blast in the seventh was the final home run of the night for the club. Jeremy Rivas and Dakota Harris each hit solo shots earlier in the contest.

DECISIONS:

W: Pete Hansen (2-1)

L: Jared Karros (1-3)

S: Osvaldo Berrios (1)

NOTES:

- Hansen allowed two runs on three hits over six innings to deliver his second-straight quality start. He struck out four and walked three.

- Nathan Church totaled three hits out of the leadoff spot for the second-straight game.

- The Cardinals reached the .500-mark at 20-20 for the first time since the club was 9-9.

ON DECK:

- Springfield (20-20) at Tulsa (18-22), Wednesday, May 21, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- RHP Max Rajcic (1-3, 4.65) vs. RHP Jacob Meador (0-3, 6.45)

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.