RoughRiders Drop Series Opener to RockHounds

May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were outraced by the Midland RockHounds 12-3 on Tuesday afternoon from Riders Field.

Midland (24-16) struck first in the top of the first when Luke Mann hit an RBI single. to take a 1-0 lead Then in the top of the second, Brennan Milone ripped an RBI single and Mann cranked a grand slam to put the RockHounds in front 7-0.

In the top of the third, Milone hit his second RBI single of the game to give Midland an 8-0 lead. The RockHounds then scored two in the top of the sixth when Henry Bolte hit a lead-off home run and Junior Perez scored Luke Mann by grounding into a double play.

Frisco (22-17) tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Theo Hardy and Ian Moller rolled back-to-back RBI groundouts to score Cam Cauley and Luis Mieses, cutting the Riders lead to 7-2.

Euribiel Angeles plated Midland's final two runs on a fielder's choice in the top of the eighth and an RBI single in the top of the ninth, extending the RockHounds lead to 12-2.

Aaron Zavala knocked an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, knifing the Riders deficit to 12-3 before Midland reliever, and former RoughRider, CD Pelham struck out Sebastian Walcott to end the game.

RockHounds starter Gage Jump (2-0) turned in his second-straight quality start, pitching six shutout innings while fanning eight. RoughRiders starter Trey Supak (3-1) took the loss, allowing four earned runs across 1.1 innings.

Notes to Know:

-RHP Daniel Missaki tied his Minor League-high with nine strikeouts across 3.2 innings. Missaki boasts four nine-strikeout games, most recently with Double-A Tennessee (Cubs affiliate) on September 13th, 2024 versus Birmingham.

-The RoughRiders now lead Minor League Baseball with 30 runs scored in the ninth inning, while also ranking fourth with an .873 OPS.

-Since May 3rd, Zavala leads the Texas League with a .500 on-base percentage and ranks third with a .381 batting average. He has reached base in 30 of 31 games in 2025.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds collide again at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21st from Riders Field. Frisco LHP Kohl Drake (1-2, 2.96) starts against Midland RHP Kade Morris (1-2, 2.54). Promotions include Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery.

