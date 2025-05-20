7-Run 7th Powers Travs over Naturals

May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - A seven run seventh inning powered the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday afternoon. The big inning came with the score tied and against the first two Naturals relievers. Jason Ruffcorn was the winner out of the bullpen with Nick Davila and Yorlin Calderon tossing scoreless baseball to close it out. Victor Labrada, Nick Raposo and Bill Knight each had three hits with Knight finishing a double shy of the cycle.

Moments That Mattered.

* Knight led off the sixth inning with a line drive homer to right field to tie the game.

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald led off the seven-run seventh inning with a sharp single to left. Later in the inning, Connor Charping put the Travs up with a two-run single. Fitz-Gerald then put the capper on the inning with a three-run double.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 3-5, BB, 2 runs, 3B, HR, RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 3-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The game was delayed 2 hours and 25 minutes from the scheduled start time to help the field dry after storms had drenched the area over the previous two days.

* Arkansas' 17 hits were a season high and the 10 runs and seven run inning matched the high water marks for the year.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday with righty Michael Morales (0-1, 1.80) starting for Arkansas against lefty Frank Mozzicato (AA debut). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







