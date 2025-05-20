Ruta Homers in 10-3 Loss Tuesday

May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Sam Ruta hit his third home run in his last two games, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (20-20) lost the first game of a six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers (22-18) 10-3 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. The two teams continue their series Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Arkansas got on the board in the second inning against Naturals starter Ben Kudrna. Travs cleanup hitter Jared Sundstrom singled to left and scored when Nick Raposo followed with a double down the line in left to give Arkansas a 1-0 edge. The Nats got that run back in the bottom of the third against Travs starter Garrett Hill.

Rudy Martin kicked off the third with a walk and stole second base. With two out, Carter Jensen lined a single to right-center to drive Martin in and tie the game. Jordan Groshans and Brett Squires walked to load the bases, but Spencer Nivens popped out to third to end the inning. The Naturals extended their lead in the fifth when Jensen tripled to right and Groshans drove him in with a single to right. The 2-1 lead didn't last long with Bill Knight homering for the Travs and a sac fly off the bat of Caleb Cali gave Arkansas the lead at 3-2.

Sam Ruta evened the score in the bottom of the sixth. The lefty blasted his third home run of the season over the right-field wall to make it a 3-3 game. Ruta's homer was his third since Sunday when he went deep twice against the Tulsa Drillers in the Naturals' win. Arkansas exploded for seven runs in the seventh to take a commanding 10-3 lead off relievers Beck Way and Ben Sears. The Naturals got hits in the eighth and ninth but couldn't bring a run home, falling 10-3 in the series opener.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their six-game series Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark. LHP Frank Mozzicato makes his Double-A debut for the Naturals. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







