Wichita Walked off in San Antonio

May 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas (May 20, 2025)-Kyler Fedko hit a 3-RBI double as the Wichita Wind Surge fell 5-4 in walk-off fashion in the series opener against the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Marcos Castañon singled up the middle to score Romeo Sanabria in the bottom of the second. A bases-loaded double play tied the game 1-1 in the Wichita half of the third.

Connor Prielipp struck out six men for the second time this month. Over three and two-thirds innings as the Wind Surge Starter, he only gave up three hits.

Sanabria homered out to right field in the bottom of the fourth to give San Antonio the lead right back at 2-1.

After loading the bases for the second time on a pair of walks and a hit, Fedko doubled out to left center field, and all three runs came across for a 4-2 Wichita lead heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Castañon left the yard for San Antonio's second long ball of the night in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game. He'd later tie the game two innings later on a sacrifice fly out to right field.

Nerwilian Cedeño played the hero on a game-winning RBI double down the right field line for a 5-4 Missions final score.

Jarret Whorff falls to 3-2 on the year with the Wind Surge after the loss. In the ninth, he gave up two earned runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

Connor Prielipp ties his season-high with six strikeouts in the series opener.

Tanner Schobel is up to 9-game hitting and runs scored streaks. He is back to an above-.300 batting average.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base in 13 consecutive games.

Kyler Fedko ties for the team lead in multi-RBI games (6) following his three-RBI performance.

The Wind Surge are now tied in first place within the Texas League North with the Arkansas Travelers, with matching 22-18 records after Tuesday's slate.

Wichita continues the series with the San Antonio Missions on May 21 at 7:05 PM. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Tulsa Drillers starting May 27. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.