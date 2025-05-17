Wichita Barrage Arkansas with Three Home Runs in Rout

WICHITA, Kan. (May 17, 2025)-Andrew Cossetti, Kyler Fedko, and Tanner Schobel all hit home runs in an 11-2 Wichita Wind Surge victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge scored nine unanswered runs between the fifth and eighth innings.

Victor Labrada homered on the game's first pitch out to right field. Fedko tied the game on a double to the left center gap in the bottom of the first, ahead of scoring on an infield knock by Aaron Sabato for a 2-1 Wichita lead after an inning.

On the first pitch of the second inning, Caleb Cali hit one out to the Wind Surge bullpen to tie the game.

Fedko connected on a go-ahead three-run jack to left field in the bottom of the fifth for a 5-2 Wichita lead. He's now left the yard in consecutive games and improved his stance on the Texas League leaderboards with his team leading seventh long ball.

Six more runs followed for the Wind Surge throughout the sixth and eighth innings on seven hits, including homers from Cossetti and Schobel. After Mike Paredes and Jarret Whorff combined to shut out the Travelers over the final five innings, the 11-2 final secured a Wind Surge win and another tie for first place in the Texas League North.

Paredes won his fifth game of the season, throwing three innings of three-hit baseball with two walks and five strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kyler Fedko's seven home runs tie for fourth in the Texas League.

Mike Paredes' five wins tie for the best in the Texas League.

In both of Wichita's wins this week, they've scored 10 or more runs.

Tyler Dearden is up to five RBIs in the series.

The Wind Surge and Travelers now stand tied for first place in the Texas League North at matching 21-17 records.

