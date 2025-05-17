Two-Out Hitting Steams CC

May 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO - John Garcia notched a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the eighth inning Saturday night, helping the Hooks to a 6-4 triumph over Frisco at Riders Field.

Corpus Christi can claim the six-game series with a win Sunday evening.

The Hooks built a 3-0 lead over the first four innings.

Austin Deming and Bryan Lavastida both doubled in the second to back Trey Dombroski.

Pascanel Ferreras, who had a career-high 12-game hitting streak snapped on Friday, opened the fourth by crushing a 1-1 fastball over the fence in left. It was Ferreras' third home run of the year and the second against lefty Mitch Bratt.

Lavastida was next and doubled for the second time as part of a 3-for-3 day. He advanced on a single by Ryan Wrobleski and wound up cruising home thanks to an error in left field.

Dombroski struck out six and held the RoughRiders to two hits through the fourth. A single and Ian Moller home run brought the home club within a run.

A lead-off walk in the sixth brought in Alejandro Torres who was greeted by a Sebastian Walcott home run, which put Frisco ahead, 4-3.

Torres left the bases loaded in the sixth and erased two walks by inducing a double play in the seventh.

Anthony Sherwin sparked a two-out rally in seventh by drawing a two-out walk. Colin Barber kept the line moving with a base hit before Zach Cole tied the game by ripping an RBI double into right-center.

The Hooks plated two in the eighth with another two-out rally. Lavastida, boasting three-hit games in three of his last four assignments, drew a walk and Wrobleski singled ahead of the game-winner by Garcia.

Wilmy Sanchez dispatched seven of the nine Riders he faced, stranding a pair of walks in the ninth to pick up his first Double-A save. Sanchez induced a flyout from Abimelec Ortiz and struck out Walcott to finish Corpus Christi's third victory of the series.







