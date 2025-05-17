Surge Blast Past Travs

Wichita, KS - Victor Labrada and Caleb Cali hit home runs but the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Wichita Wind Surge, 11-2 on Saturday. The Wind Surge finished the game with three homers and made the Travs pay for free passes as five of the seven walks Arkansas issued came around to score. Mike Paredes worked three scoreless to pick up the win while Adam Seminaris was tagged with the loss. Arkansas had chances to score throughout the game but finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Moments That Mattered.

* Labrada and Cali homered on the first pitch of the first two innings respectively.

* Wichita's Kyler Fedko broke a tie with a three-run home run with two out in the fifth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 1-2, 2 BB, HBP, SB

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the largest margin of defeat this season for the Travs.

* Nick Raposo, who started at designated hitter, pitched the bottom of the eighth inning for Arkansas.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Dylan File (1-1, 4.93) making the start for Arkansas against righty Trent Baker (1-2, 2.27). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







