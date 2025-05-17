Wetherholt Blasts Tying Homer, Sparks Winning Rally

May 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JJ Wetherholt tied the game with a solo shot in the eighth inning, and the Springfield Cardinals continued to rally for a 4-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night at Hammons Field. Dakota Harris delivered the game-winning hit on a single to centerfield scoring RJ Yeager.

DECISIONS:

W: Nick Raquet (3-0)

L: Luke Alrbright (1-1)

NOTES:

- Wetherholt's home run was his second of the season and his first since April 16.

- Brody Moore got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run home run in the second inning. It was Moore's second blast of the season.

- Raquet threw two-scoreless innings of relief to pick up his team-leading third win.

- Springfield is 3-2 in the series against Amarillo and can win the series with a victory on Sunday.

ON DECK:

- Springfield (18-20) vs. Amarillo (18-20), Sunday, May 18, 1:05 p.m. CT at Hammons Field

- LHP Ixan Henderson (2-1, 2.40) vs. LHP Spencer Giesting (3-0, 3.18)

- Cardinals radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

- TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







