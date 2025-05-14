Church, Davis, Mendoza Homer in Comeback Win

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals rode three home runs from from Nathan Church, Chase Davis and Ramon Mendoza comeback victory over the Amarillo Sod Ppodles on Wednesday afternoon. Mendoza's three-run homer in the seventh gave Springfield their first and only lead of the game.

DECISIONS:

W: Pete Hansen (1-1)

L: Jhosmer Alvarez (0-1)

SV: Nick Raquet (1)

Cards in the clutch: Ramon Mendoza edition

A three-run shot gives the Birds their first lead of the day. pic.twitter.com/VGpETGt9m8 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 14, 2025

NOTES:

Nathan Church homered on the fifth pitch of the bottom of the first. It was his second first inning leadoff home run within the last week. He also did so on Friday in North Little Rock, AR.

Chase Davis launched a solo shot in the bottom of the first, his third homer of the year. All three of his home runs this season have come against Amarillo starter Roman Angelo.

Pete Hansen became the first Cardinals starter this season to pitch more than six innings.

ON DECK:

Thursday, May 15, 6:35 PM CT at Hammons Field - Cashew Chickens Night, Thirsty Thursday

RHP Max Rajcic (1-3, 5.61) vs RHP Jose Cabrera (2-1, 4.76)

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

TV Broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







