Kevin Pillar Expected to Rehab in Frisco

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers OF Kevin Pillar is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, May 14th at 12:05 p.m. when the RoughRiders face the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) from Riders Field.

Pillar was placed on the 10-day Injured List on May 4th with lower back inflammation. In his 13th season in Major League Baseball, the outfielder is batting .237/.237/.289/.526 over 18 games with two doubles and one RBI.

After spending seven seasons with Toronto, he has played for San Francisco, New York (NL), Los Angeles (AL), Atlanta, Boston, Colorado, Chicago (AL), Los Angeles (NL) and now Texas.

Originally a 32nd-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2011 out of DII CSU Dominguez Hills, the 36-year-old received NL MVP votes in 2019 with the Giants.

Corpus Christi and Frisco meet again at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14th for Education Day presented by Collin College and Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery. Texas League Pitcher of the Week Kohl Drake (1-2, 2.42) starts for the Riders against Jose Fleury (3-1, 1.74) for the Hooks.

