Ortiz's Walk-Off Grand Slam Completes Comeback Win over Hooks

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Abimelec Ortiz crushed a walk-off grand slam and the Frisco RoughRiders scored seven in the bottom of the ninth inning to stun the Corpus Christi Hooks 12-9 on Wednesday afternoon from Riders Field.

Down by four in the bottom of the ninth, the Riders (21-14) loaded the bases with no outs. Tucker Mitchell, hit an RBI single, Aaron Zavala ripped a two-run single and Abimelec Ortiz crushed the first walk-off grand slam in franchise history.

In the bottom of the first, Ortiz put Frisco in front with a two-run double to capture a 2-0 lead. Corpus Christi (10-25) then responded in the top of the second when Bryan Lavastida bashed a solo homer, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Frisco added insurance in the bottom of the third when Aaron Zavala laced an RBI triple to put the Riders up 3-1. The Hooks then scored eight-straight runs from the fourth to the seventh innings.

In the top of the fourth, Ryan Wrobleski muscled an RBI triple and Luis Encarnacion rolled an RBI groundout to tie the game 3-3. In the next inning, Pascanel Ferreras reached on an error to score Rowdey Jordan to grab a 4-3 lead.

Anthony Sherwin then ripped a double and Wrobleski scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth, extending the lead to 6-3.

After Frisco's Keyber Rodriguez cut Corpus Christi's lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Austin Deming cranked a three-run homer in the top of the seventh, stretching the Hooks lead to 9-4.

The Riders got one step closer in the bottom of the eighth when Sebastian Walcott rifled a solo home run, knocking the Corpus Christi lead to 9-5. Frisco's seven-run ninth and Ortiz's walk-off grand slam secured Frisco's comeback victory.

RoughRiders reliever Florencio Serrano Jr. (1-1) earned the win, pitching two shutout innings. Hooks reliever Wilmy Sanchez (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing six runs in 1.1 innings. Patrick Halligan, who allowed Ortiz's blast, absorbed the blown save.

Frisco starter Kohl Drake pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six. He has fanned at least six batters in five-straight starts.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders overcame a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, tied for their second-largest ninth inning comeback victory in recorded franchise history, the largest being a five-run comeback victory on June 2nd, 2023. Frisco has now overcome a four-run deficit in the ninth inning four times since 2005.

-Ortiz's six RBI are the most by a RoughRider since Josh Stowers totaled six on September 11th, 2022 versus Tulsa.

-Zavala ranks tied for second in Minor League Baseball with a .500 (12-for-24) batting average since Tuesday, May 6th.

The Riders and Hooks square off for the third time this week at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 14th from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (2-1, 8.10) clashes with Corpus Christi RHP Jackson Nezuh (0-5, 5.47). Come out to the ballpark for Thirsty Thursday featuring half off select drinks.

