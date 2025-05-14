RockHounds Silence Missions on Wednesday Night

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Left-hander Greg Jump tossed six scoreless innings in his Double-A debut to help the Midland RockHounds (21-14) shut out the San Antonio Missions (17-18). Jump, an LSU product, earned the win, while Victor Lizarraga suffered the 6-0 defeat.

A Junior Perez two-run homer, three sacrifice flies and an RBI groundout provided the offense needed for the RockHounds. Midland churned out four pitchers, and each of them put up zeroes

Midland jumped ahead in the first inning when Luke Mann drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Then the RockHounds continued to attack Lizarraga in the third inning. Mann picked up another RBI on a groundout, Euribiel Angeles recorded a sacrifice fly and Junior Perez crushed his second homer of the series, a two-run shot, to make it 5-0 in favor of Midland.

Lizarraga exited with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Stephen Jones did well to limit the damage to a Henry Bolte sacrifice fly with help from shortstop Ripken Reyes. Reyes cut off the throw from right-fielder Kai Murphy on that sacrifice fly and applied the tag on Brennan Milone, who tried to advance from first to second, to end the inning.

With a 6-0 lead in hand, Jump made it look relatively easy. He worked around five hits and a walk to complete six scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

San Antonio had a chance to get on the board in the eighth inning. Reliever Micah Dallas allowed Marcos Castañon and Brandon Valenzuela to reach with singles, placing a pair of runners on with nobody out. Dallas, however, induced two weak flyouts and a strikeout to escape trouble.

The RockHounds called on Gustavo Rodriguez to get the final three outs, which he did quickly to finish off a 6-0 Midland win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Midland with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch on Thursday night. Left-hander Jagger Haynes (2-1, 4.15) takes the mound for the Missions and righty Kade Morris (1-2, 1.59) starts for the RockHounds. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.