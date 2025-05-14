Hooks Fall on Walk-Off Slam

May 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO - Abimelec Ortiz's ninth-inning grand slam completed a seven-run frame for the RoughRiders as they stunned Corpus Christi with a 12-9 win Wednesday afternoon at Riders Field.

The Hooks had led, 9-4, after seven while boasting a four-run edge after eight.

Corpus Christi allowed seven of eight to reach in the ninth as the Riders rallied for four hits and a walk against Wilmy Sanchez. Sanchez, who made 36 pitches over 1.1 innings, was lifted for Patrick Halligan. Sebastian Walcott, who homered in the eighth, worked a walk against Halligan before Oritz skyed a long home run to center field to end the game.

It was the first grand slam permitted by the Hooks in 2025, as well as the first earned runs allowed by Halligan in his tenure with Corpus Christi, which now spans 10 outings and 11.1 innings.

The Hooks bullpen had to cover eight innings as Jose Fleury was forced to exit the contest after 16 pitches due to an apparent injury.

Alimber Santa permitted one run while working a new Double-A best 3.2 innings.

Luis Angel Rodriguez retired three of four batters faced in his first appearance since April 15.

After scoring 20 runs on 18 hits Tuesday, the Hooks followed up with nine markers on 12 hits, including eight that went for extra bases.

Bryan Lavastida enjoyed a three-hit day, including a home run to left field to open the second.

The Hooks got two more in the fourth thanks in part to a Lavastida double, as well as an RBI triple off the bat of Ryan Wrobleski.

Anthony Sherwin's RBI double highlighted a two-run sixth. The Hooks took a 6-4 lead into the seventh before Austin Deming walloped a three-run homer to left field. Rowdey Jordan and Pascanel Ferreras singled ahead of Deming's third homer in an eight-game span.

Jordan, who doubled in the fifth, has hit safely in nine consecutive games. Ferreras, who doubled in the first, is now riding a team-best 11-game hit streak.







