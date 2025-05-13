Whataburger Field Hosts HS Playoffs Thursday Thru Saturday

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Whataburger Field is the site of a pair of high school playoff series this week as Sinton takes on Navarro while Lake Travis meets Los Fresno.

Navarro vs. Sinton, Thursday, May 15 at 6 PM

Game 1 of the 4A region semifinals will take place in Corpus Christi with the remainder of the best-off three-series at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. The No. 4 Sinton Pirates hosts the Navarro Panthers at Whataburger on Thursday. First pitch is 6 PM with the Pirates occupying the third-base dugout. Buy Tickets

Lake Travis vs. Los Fresnos, Friday, May 16 at 6 PM

Austin's Lake Travis Cavaliers hosts the Los Fresnos Falcons from the Rio Grande River Valley at Whataburger Field on Friday. The Cavaliers are the designated home team on Friday and will operate from the third-base dugout. Buy Tickets

Lake Travis vs. Los Fresnos, Saturday May 17 at 12 PM

This 6A regional semifinal continues Saturday at Whataburger Field with a noon tilt. The Falcons will be in the third base dugout as the home team. If Game 3 is necessary, it will follow 45 minutes after Game 2. Buy Tickets







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.