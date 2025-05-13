Cardinals Mount Eighth-Inning Comeback over Amarillo

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals scored six runs when trailing to Amarillo in the eighth inning on Tuesday night, pushing them to a 7-2 victory over the Sod Poodles. JJ Wetherholt and Leonardo Bernal factored into the tying and go-ahead runs for Springfield.

DECISIONS:

W: Osvaldo Berrios (2-2)

L: Zane Russell (0-4)

NOTES:

Cardinals top-30 prospect Leonardo Bernal homered to right in the bottom of the third to tie the game. It was his third home run of the season.

LHP Ixan Henderson went 4.2 innings for Springfield, allowing 2 ER on 6 H, 3 BB with 7 K.

Number 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt tied the game with a double then scored the eventual winning run on a Bernal single.

Jeremy Rivas walked with the bases loaded, Noah Mendlinger singled home a run and Dakota Harris was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth. The Cardinals scored six unanswered runs.

ON DECK:

- Wednesday, May 14, 11:15 AM CT at Hammons Field - Education Day Game

- LHP Pete Hansen (0-1, 2.78) vs RHP Roman Angelo (0-2, 7.14)

- Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

- TV Broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







