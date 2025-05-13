Rallies Give Travs Series Opening W
May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Wichita, KS - Rallying from three separate deficits, the Arkansas Travelers won the series opener from the Wichita Wind Surge, 6-5 on Tuesday night. The Travs did not lead until the ninth inning. Brock Rodden had three hits including an early game-tying home run, his third blast in the past two games. Josh Hood and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each contributed two hits with Hood doubling home the tying run in the ninth inning and Fitz-Gerald driving home the go-ahead run. Juan Burgos retired the final five Wichita hitters and earned the win.
Moments That Mattered.
* Bill Knight lined a 3-2 pitch into right field with two out in the eighth to score two and tie the game.
* Down to their final strike in the ninth, a passed ball moved the tying run into scoring position for Arkansas. Hood then lined a double off the wall in left field to level the score. Fitz-Gerald followed with a bloop base hit for the lead.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Brock Rodden: 3-5, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
* SS Josh Hood: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, RBI
News and Notes
* Rodden has multiple hits in his last four games.
* It was the 10th time in 19 wins that the Travs came from behind.
Up Next
The series continues with a day game on Wednesday with righty Garrett Hill (1-1, 3.09) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Connor Prielipp (0-2, 3.63). First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
