Rallies Give Travs Series Opening W

May 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Rallying from three separate deficits, the Arkansas Travelers won the series opener from the Wichita Wind Surge, 6-5 on Tuesday night. The Travs did not lead until the ninth inning. Brock Rodden had three hits including an early game-tying home run, his third blast in the past two games. Josh Hood and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each contributed two hits with Hood doubling home the tying run in the ninth inning and Fitz-Gerald driving home the go-ahead run. Juan Burgos retired the final five Wichita hitters and earned the win.

Moments That Mattered.

* Bill Knight lined a 3-2 pitch into right field with two out in the eighth to score two and tie the game.

* Down to their final strike in the ninth, a passed ball moved the tying run into scoring position for Arkansas. Hood then lined a double off the wall in left field to level the score. Fitz-Gerald followed with a bloop base hit for the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Brock Rodden: 3-5, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* SS Josh Hood: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Rodden has multiple hits in his last four games.

* It was the 10th time in 19 wins that the Travs came from behind.

Up Next

The series continues with a day game on Wednesday with righty Garrett Hill (1-1, 3.09) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Connor Prielipp (0-2, 3.63). First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







