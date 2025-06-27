Travs Bested by Sod Poodles in Wild Shootout

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers posted an 11 run 7th inning to take the lead after trailing by as many as nine runs but eventually fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 17-15 on Friday night. The Sod Poodles scored the final five runs of the game capped by a walk-off two-run home run from Christian Cerda. Amarillo hit seven homers by seven different players and finished with 11 of their 21 hits going for extra bases. Bill Knight led the Travs offense with three hits including a triple and matched his career high with five runs batted in. Yhosmer Alvarez dealt two perfect innings to earn the win out of the Amarillo bullpen while Taylor Floyd took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo opened the scoring by hitting three consecutive home runs in the bottom of the third inning. They would homer six times total in the third and fourth innings combined.

* Having scored seven times but still down a run in the seventh inning, Knight tripled with the bases loaded to put the Travs on top and scored when the throw back to the infield got away.

* Manuel Pena hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth to cut the Travs lead to one before coming home on a sacrifice fly to tie the game and set up the ninth inning heroics.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-5, BB, 3 runs, 2B, 3 RBI

* CF Bill Knight: 3-5, 2 runs, 3B, 5 RBI

* 3B Ben Ramirez: 2-4, BB, 3 runs, 3B, RBI

News and Notes

* The game tied for the highest scoring ever in the history of Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo.

* Every player in both lineups had at least one hit.

* It was the highest scoring game in the Texas League this season.

* The 11 run 7th inning was the Travs' biggest inning since scoring 11 on 7/3/22 at Tulsa.

* Arkansas had not allowed seven home runs in a game since since 7/23/13 at Northwest Arkansas, an 11 inning game that ended on a walk-off homer.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (3-5, 2.76) starting for Arkansas against righty Roman Angelo (0-7, 6.06). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.