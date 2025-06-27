Meet Craig Gentry on Sunday

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Sunday is Throwback Night presented by Globe Life with an in-game meet and greet with Matt Harrison and Craig Gentry from 6-7:30 pm in the Bull Moose Saloon. This meet and greet is open to all ticketed fans.

A limited number of VIP meet and greet passes are still available and include access to a pregame meet and greet with Elvis Andrus, Craig Gentry and Matt Harrison from 4:30-5:30. Elvis Andrus will only be available during this pregame VIP meet and greet.

Plus, enjoy postgame fireworks presented by Globe Life.







