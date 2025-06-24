Smith's Three-Run Blast Guides Frisco to 5-1 Win over Tulsa

June 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Marcus Smith jolted a three-run home run to lift the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-1 victory versus the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday afternoon from Riders Field.

The Riders (1-0, 39-30) struck first in the bottom of the second when Frainyer Chavez roped an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

Smith's homer in the bottom of the seventh inning marked his first Double-A homer and expanded the RoughRiders lead to 5-0.

In the top of the eighth, Drillers (0-1, 26-44) catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell strolled an RBI single to cut Frisco's deficit to 5-1.

Frisco reliever Ryan Lobus pitched a scoreless ninth inning to cap off the pitching staff's fifth one-run performance in the last eight games.

Riders starter Ben Anderson (4-4) posted his second quality start of the season, pitching six shutout innings while striking out two on 85 pitches. Lobus and Larson Kindreich each worked a scoreless frame.

Drillers starter Patrick Copen (0-1) took the loss, allowing just one run while whiffing four over five frames.

Notes to Know:

-Anderson's 2.04 ERA since May 9th is the fifth-best in the Texas League during that span.

-Sebastian Walcott (2-for-4) tied a career-high with three stolen bases, first reaching that feat on August 7th, 2024 with High-A Hickory versus Aberdeen. Walcott joined Elvis Andrus as the only Texas League teenagers since 2005 to steal three bases in a game, per Rangers PR.

-Walcott, Keyber Rodriguez, Frainyer Chavez and Ian Moller recorded multiple hits while the RoughRiders tallied 10 hits.

-Chavez has now reached base in 20 of his last 22 games between Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock.

Frisco and Tulsa meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night from Riders Field. RoughRiders LHP Kohl Drake (3-3, 2.74) squares off against a Drillers starter TBD.







