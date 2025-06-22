Cauley Crushes Two Homers, Riders Walked-off by Missions
June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Cam Cauley cranked two home runs but the Frisco RoughRiders were clipped by the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Saturday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. With the loss, the RoughRiders are eliminated from first-half postseason contention.
Cauley drilled his first home run to lead off the game, kickstarting Frisco (37-30) to a 1-0 lead. San Antonio (39-29) then answered in the bottom of the second when Francisco Acuña roped an RBI double to tie the game 1-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, Moises Gomez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Missions a 2-1 lead. RoughRiders reliever Gavin Collyer then induced an inning-ending groundout to hold the deficit.
Cauley then clobbered his second home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth, a solo shot to deadlock the game 2-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, San Antonio walked it off when Brandon Valenzuela floated an RBI single to right off of Skylar Hales (1-4), giving the Missions a 3-2 victory.
Jake Higginbotham (5-2) earned the victory for San Antonio, throwing two scoreless innings.
Notes to Know:
-With one game left in the first half, the Missions can win the Texas League South first half with a win tomorrow; otherwise, Midland secures the crown because of a 7-5 record over San Antonio.
-Cauley recorded his fourth career multi-homer game and first since July 3rd, 2024 while with High-A Hickory versus Winston-Salem.
-Collyer has allowed just four of 17 inherited runners to score this season.
-Keyber Rodriguez tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season.
Frisco and San Antonio close its series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. RoughRiders RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 4.56) starts against Missions RHP Luis Patiño (0-0, 0.57).
