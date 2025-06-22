Cauley Crushes Two Homers, Riders Walked-off by Missions

June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Cam Cauley cranked two home runs but the Frisco RoughRiders were clipped by the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Saturday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. With the loss, the RoughRiders are eliminated from first-half postseason contention.

Cauley drilled his first home run to lead off the game, kickstarting Frisco (37-30) to a 1-0 lead. San Antonio (39-29) then answered in the bottom of the second when Francisco Acuña roped an RBI double to tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Moises Gomez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Missions a 2-1 lead. RoughRiders reliever Gavin Collyer then induced an inning-ending groundout to hold the deficit.

Cauley then clobbered his second home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth, a solo shot to deadlock the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, San Antonio walked it off when Brandon Valenzuela floated an RBI single to right off of Skylar Hales (1-4), giving the Missions a 3-2 victory.

Jake Higginbotham (5-2) earned the victory for San Antonio, throwing two scoreless innings.

Notes to Know:

-With one game left in the first half, the Missions can win the Texas League South first half with a win tomorrow; otherwise, Midland secures the crown because of a 7-5 record over San Antonio.

-Cauley recorded his fourth career multi-homer game and first since July 3rd, 2024 while with High-A Hickory versus Winston-Salem.

-Collyer has allowed just four of 17 inherited runners to score this season.

-Keyber Rodriguez tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Frisco and San Antonio close its series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. RoughRiders RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 4.56) starts against Missions RHP Luis Patiño (0-0, 0.57).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.