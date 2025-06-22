Travs Power Past Surge

June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Caleb Cali and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each hit three-run home runs and Adam Seminaris put up five shutout innings and the Arkansas Travelers blazed past the Wichita Wind Surge, 9-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Travs plated five runs in the first and then put the game out of reach with a four run fourth inning. Fitz-Gerald and Bill Knight each had three of the Travs 12 hits. Seminaris tossed a third consecutive good start and earned his third win of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* A two out error in the bottom of the first prolonged the inning and Cali followed with a towering three-run blast to left.

* Fitz-Gerald's homer made it 9-0 in the fourth. It was initially ruled a double but after conferencing, the umpires said it cleared the field in the left field corner.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 3-4, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI

* LHP Adam Seminaris: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs split their third straight series and sixth in the last seven.

* Fitz-Gerald matched his career highs in hits (3) and RBIs (4).

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open the second half of the season in Amarillo taking on the Sod Poodles. RH Dylan File (2-1, 5.00) makes the start for Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







