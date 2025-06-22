Wind Surge Drop Series Finale to Travelers

June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 22, 2025)-Gabby Gonzalez totaled three hits in a 9-2 defeat for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. Following the loss, the Wind Surge split the series with the Travelers and finished the first half of the season with a 37-32 record.

Arkansas put up five first-inning runs on an RBI single by Hunter Fitz-Gerald, a sacrifice fly by Nick Raposo, and a three-run home run to left by Caleb Cali. Four more tallies came in the home half of the fourth on an RBI single from Bill Knight and another three-run long ball that stayed fair down the left field line by Hunter Fitz-Gerald to make the score 9-0 Travelers.

Ricardo Olivar broke the shutout after bringing Gonzalez home on a sac fly to center in the top of the sixth. Jake Rucker scored on an infielder's choice off the bat of Walker Jenkins an inning later before the stretch.

Jaylen Nowlin and Cole Percival combined to give up just a hit over Wichita's final two and two-thirds innings pitched, but the 9-2 score would remain throughout the rest of the afternoon, and the Wind Surge would split the series with Arkansas.

Darren Bowen took the loss and now stands at 2-3 on the season. Over three innings, he gave up five hits and five runs (two earned) with three walks and three strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

The first half of the 2025 season is complete for Wichita. They went 37-32.

The Wind Surge turned three double plays in today's game.

Gabby Gonzalez recorded his third consecutive multi-hit performance.

Walker Jenkins tallies an RBI for the second straight game.

Wichita heads back home to begin the second half against the Texas League North First Half Champion Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday.

