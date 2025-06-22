Hancel Rincon Shines in Cardinals One-Hit Win Sunday
June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals finished the first half with a 43-26 record thanks to a 3-1 win over the Coprus Christi Hooks on Sunday. Cardinals starter Hancel Rincon struck out a career-high eleven batters in six innings.
DECISIONS
W: Hancel Rincon (2-0)
L: Nic Swanson (0-2)
SV: Nick Raquet (3)
NOTES:
Rincon's previous high in strikeouts was eight, something he did five times including his Double-A debut on June 10.
The Cardinals pitching staff struck out seventeen batters, a season-high.
Corpus Christi's only hit of the game was a Wes Clarke solo home run in the first.
The Cardinals set a franchise record for most first-half wins with 43.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, June 24, 7:05 PM CT at Equity Bank Ballpark
Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
