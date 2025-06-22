Riders Take First-Half Finale in San Antonio

June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the San Antonio Missions 8-1 in the Sunday series finale from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The RoughRiders (38-30) struck first in the second inning when Tucker Mitchell drove an RBI single into centerfield to make it 1-0 against San Antonio (39-30) starter Luis Patiño (0-1).

In the third, Frisco exploded for four more runs on two-run singles from Abimelec Ortiz and Mitchell, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Trey Supak (5-2) earned the victory for the RoughRiders, ceding just one run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly. Over his five innings, he allowed just five hits while striking out eight and not walking a batter.

Luis Mieses then blasted a solo home run in the eighth, becoming the first RoughRiders player to 10 home runs, before Jax Biggers scored on a wild pitch to add on and make it 7-1.

In the top of the ninth, Ortiz plated another run on an RBI double and pushed the lead to 8-1.

Notes to Know:

-Sunday marked the final game of the first half. With a San Antonio loss, Midland clinched the first-half South Division title.

-Supak now owns a 2.08 ERA in four June starts.

-The RoughRiders scored eight runs on Sunday after plating a total of seven in the first five games of the series.

Frisco returns home next, meeting with the Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers affiliate) on Tuesday, June 24th at 12:05 p.m. to start the six-game series. The game will be aired live on MLB Network as part of MLB Pipeline's Prospect Showcase.

