Dombroski Deals in Relief, Hooks Fall in First Half Finale

June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Hooks were confined to a Wes Clarke first-inning home run Sunday evening as the Cardinals engineered a 3-1 win at Hammons Field to close the first half of Texas League play.

Clarke's first clout as a Hook traveled an estimated 435 feet, clearing the manual scoreboard atop the bullpen in left field.

Wes Clarke hits it outta here!! The Hooks are on the board! pic.twitter.com/jUZ3KVxOEd - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 22, 2025

Springfield starter Hancel Rincon did not allow another hit, striking out a career-best 11 batters in six innings.

Clarke, hitting .300 in four games since being acquired via trade from Milwaukee, coaxed two of the three walks issued by Rincon.

Trey Dombroski, who made is Triple-A debut on Tuesday, returned to the Hooks by providing five sharp innings of relief. The lefty Dombroski breezed three and did not issue a walk, with the lone run against him scoring in the eighth thanks to a two-out RBI double by Joshua Baez.

Working at least five frames in each of his last six Double-A appearances, Dombroski sports a 3.00 ERA in 13 games for Corpus Christi on the year.

Nic Swanson, activated from the inured list on Sunday, struck out four against one hit and two walks over 2 1/3 innings in his first Texas League outing since mid-April.

Julio Rodriguez struck out both batters he faced, but his errant pick off attempt at third base accounted for one of the two runs charged to Swanson.







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.