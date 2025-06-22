Drillers Fall in First-Half Finale

June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers pitcher Chris Campos looks to apply the tag

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Chris Campos looks to apply the tag(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers concluded the first half of the Texas League season Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field with the final game of a six-game series with Midland, and it was a tightly contested pitcher's duel. The finale was scoreless through the first five innings, but an error in the sixth inning led to three runs for the RockHounds and they handed the Drillers a 3-0 loss.

The game marked the eighth shutout loss for the Drillers this season. It was also the fourth shutout in the series with the RockHounds with each team recording two shutout victories in the set.

Chris Campos started on the mound for the Drillers in the finale, but the start was abbreviated. Campos completed just 2.2 innings before manager Eric Wedge turned to the bullpen. Before he departed the game, Campos held Midland scoreless and allowed just three hits and struck out two batters.

On the opposite side of the field, Chen Zhuang made his second start of the week. The Taiwan native held Tulsa hitters to two hits over six scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

The RockHounds broke the scoreless tie with their three-run sixth inning, and they did it with only two hits. Tulsa reliever Jerming Rosario retired the first batter of the inning, but he hit Henry Bolte with a pitch. Shortstop Noah Miller mishandled a likely inning-ending double play grounder to put two runners at the corners. After wild pitch, the runners were at second and third and Carter Aldrete drove them in with a single to center field. Rosario followed by walking Clark Elliott to put Aldrete in scoring position, and he scored on Drew Swift's single to up Midland's lead to 3-0.

The Drillers were unable to cut into the deficit, but they did make things interesting in the ninth inning. The Drillers used a single and two walks to load the bases and bring slugger Jose Ramos to the plate with two outs. Ramos was unable to extend the game as he grounded out to shortstop Swift to end the game.

INSIDE THE GAME

*All three runs charged to Rosario in the sixth inning were unearned. The loss dropped his season to 1-7.

*Catcher Yeiner Fernandez caught two Midland runners attempting to steal. His first caught stealing came when he threw behind the runner at first base, who was eventually tagged out trying to advance to second base.

*After his outing on Sunday, Campos has not allowed a run in his last 11.0 innings, a stretch covering parts of his last three starts.

*Robinson Ortiz, Livan Reinoso, Jeisson Cabrera and Jacob Meador all worked scoreless outings from the bullpen.

*With Midland's win, a loss by San Antonio to Frisco on Sunday night will give the RockHounds the first-half South Division title. A Missions win would give them the title. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 6.05 p.m.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will travel to Frisco, Texas to play a six-game series against the RoughRiders at Riders Field in what will be the only series between the two teams this season. Tuesday's series opener is set to begin at 12:05 p.m. and is also scheduled to be nationally televised on MLB Network. The starting pitchers are slated to be:

Tulsa- RHP Patrick Copen (0-0, 2.93 ERA)

Frisco- TBA

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.